Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Fears grow for corroding Ōhau channel wall as Rotorua mayor demands action

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Holes visible in the Ōhau Channel diversion wall. Photo / Supplied

Holes visible in the Ōhau Channel diversion wall. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua’s mayor has taken aim at the regional council as she joins a chorus of voices calling for an urgent fix for a corroded lake wall.

Two community groups have raised alarm bells over the state of the Ōhau channel diversion wall, which was built in 2008 to stop more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save