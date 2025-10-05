About 29,000 residents in Hamilton must boil water for two more days and several schools are closed, after E. coli was found in the Rototuna reservoir. Photo / AFP
By RNZ
Some Hamilton schools will be closed for the next two days because of a boil-water notice in the suburb of Rototuna.
The boil-water notice was issued on Saturday, after E. coli was detected in the Rototuna reservoir water supply.
Affected schools in Rototuna have posted on social mediathat they will be closed on Monday and Tuesday – the first two days of Term 4 – following advice from Hamilton City Council and the Ministry of Education.
The council said its latest water test samples were clear of E. coli, but the boil-water notice would remain in place for Rototuna in north Hamilton.