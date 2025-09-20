Waikato-Tainui iwi leader Tuku Morgan earlier told the thousands of Kingitanga supporters and dignitaries that Waikato-Tainui was open for business.

The Kotahitanga Fund is a new investment backed by Waikato-Tainui capital and co-investors. How best to utilise those funds will be on the agenda at a Māori economic summit later this year.

Its intention is primarily to help Māori achieve economic independence and resilience by managing their own affairs and creating sovereign wealth, without a government handout or interference.

This is part of the iwi’s desire to build scale and the start of a conversation about establishing a worldwide indigenous investment fund.

Because of its strong balance sheet, Waikato-Tainui distributed about $56m among the 68 marae in its rohe (region) last year.

Māori Queen Te Arikinui Nga wai hono i te po was hosted at te Koroneihana at Tūrangawaewae Marae.

Waikato-Tainui, which has a balance sheet of more than $2b, now has the resources and mana to identify potential opportunities it sees fit to follow, wherever that financial pathway may take it.

The iwi is no longer dependent on the Crown and is forging its future nationally with other iwi and globally with major international brands and organisations.

A month before the Māori Queen’s announcement, Morgan and fellow iwi leaders Bayden Barber from Ngāti Kahungunu, Jason Tipa from Ngāi Tahu and Northland’s Pita Tipene were part of a New Zealand trade expo delegation to Japan.

They were investigating possible deals with like-minded sovereign nations and indigenous peoples who are in control of big funds.

In New Zealand, Tainui then met officials from Samsung and Hyundai and a Fijian delegation. Other prominent offshore potential investors had also been in contact.

The Māori economy is growing rapidly and will increase further as more iwi settle their Treaty of Waitangi claims and look at how they can best invest for their futures.

Waikato-Tainui and Ngāi Tahu settled their grievances in 1995 and are now at the forefront of leading Māori business at home and abroad.

The Broadlands property development in the Waikato region is a 610ha precinct with a projected completion value exceeding $1b.

Morgan said the investment was a “legacy development” that will deliver “fruits for those after us to enjoy”.

“Developments of this size are important for not only our region but for our nation.”

The message is clear: Waikato-Tainui is one iwi that is open for business and business opportunities.