‘A beacon of hope’: Māori Queen Nga wai hono i te po lauded for first public address since taking over monarchy

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

She emphasised that being Māori is not defined by having an enemy or challenge.

Gisborne woman Charlotte Gibson says she grew up listening intently to the words of Dame Te Atairangikaahu, the Māori Queen from 1966 to 2006.

Decades later, while listening to the speech of the new Māori monarch – 28-year-old Te Arikinui Nga wai hono i te po – Gibson said

