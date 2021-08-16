Waikato Regional Council lays 44 charges against Huntly landfill over fire

The Waikato Regional Council has laid charges against Puke Coal and "one individual". Photo / WRC

A company at the centre of a year-long smouldering and toxic fire has had more than 40 charges laid against it and a staff member.

The Puke Coal landfill site at Pukemiro, west of Huntly, has been the scene of an ongoing fire since August 16, 2020.

Waikato Regional Council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch says "hundreds" of complaints have been laid by local residents relating to the impact of the smoke and its "objectionable" odour.

The stench has been so bad, in November last year the council issued a health notice to women who were pregnant or breastfeeding to move out of the area.

A preliminary health assessment done at the time indicated there was "potential for increased levels of dioxins in the atmosphere".

The notice was lifted a month later when the council carried out a two-day "very detailed scene examination" of the site.

That involved 23 people and today Lynch took another unusual step of confirming that charges had been laid against the company and "one individual relating to activities at the Puke Coal landfill site".

The court has not yet set a first hearing date.

Lynch said they took the step of announcing court proceedings due to the high public interest in the site.

"But with this matter now before the courts we will not be able to provide any further detail."