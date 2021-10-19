Waikato property forfeited after long-running meth investigation

The forfeiture orders were granted by the High Court at Hamilton. Photo / NZME

The forfeiture orders were granted by the High Court at Hamilton. Photo / NZME

Police in Waikato have permanently seized a rural property associated with methamphetamine manufacturing in the region.

The latest forfeiture order - granted last week but not announced by police until today - brings the total value of assets seized in the Blaine Weir case to over $1 million.

Weir, 44, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison after he was convicted in September 2019 at the Hamilton District Court for methamphetamine

manufacture and supply, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary and

assault offences.

His arrest was part of a police investigation into Waikato's methamphetamine supply that began in 2017.

This month's forfeiture of the 9.8ha Earle Rd property, located in Pukeatua southwest of Te Awamutu, comes seven months after five vehicles and $144,640 in cash were also surrendered, said detective senior sergeant Keith Kay.

The assets were obtained by the Waikato Asset Recovery Unit under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act. The forfeiture orders were granted by the High Court at Hamilton.

"This is a great result for the Waikato community," Kay said, adding that it sends a message that methamphetamine won't be tolerated.

"Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have

already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but

those who may never have been exposed to it before."

Anyone who has information that could help police identify and seize other illicit proceeds

obtained from crime is asked to tip off their local police station or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.