Waikato homicide: Man to defend additional charge of manslaughter

The accused faced an additional, and more serious, charge of manslaughter when he reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today. Photo / Belinda Feek

The accused faced an additional, and more serious, charge of manslaughter when he reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Waikato man is facing an additional charge of manslaughter after a family violence incident last month.

The 42-year-old, who has had name suppression, was arrested after a man died and others were injured in the incident near Morrinsville on March 16.

He faces two charges of assaulting a woman he was in a family relationship with and three of threatening to kill.

He reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today via audio visual link where he faced the more serious charge of manslaughter.

The man's counsel, Amanda Bean, said the matter was set down for electronically monitored bail and that the accused would be unaware of the new charge as they were only made aware yesterday.

However, given instructions on the previous charges, she entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

She was also granted further interim name suppression on the new charge, by Judge Johnathon Down.

An order was also granted banning contact between the accused and the complainants.

Judge Down remanded him in custody to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton next month.