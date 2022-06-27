Th Waikato Expressway. Photo / NZTA

A large swathe of State Highway 1 will have its speed limit increased to 110km/h from next month.

The stretch of Waikato Expressway between Hampton Downs and Tamahere will have the new limit from July 13.

Transport Minister Michael Wood says the stretch of road is well equipped to handle the new speed - it has a median barrier, two lanes in each direction and no big curves.

"The Government is investing heavily in our transport system and is upgrading many state highways with a focus on making them safer and more efficient. The speed limit is being increased on the Waikato Expressway because it can support higher travel speeds without compromising safety."

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency consulted the public on the process between October and November 2021.

In addition to consulting with the public, Waka Kotahi also consulted with iwi, NZ Police, AA, Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand and the local councils, and the majority of 744 submissions were in favour of the increase.

Woods says other stretches of the road will be updated to meet the safety standards, and when they are motorists will be able to travel a continuous 78km from Hampton Downs to south of Cambridge on a safe highway at 110km/h.