Waikato DHB cyber attack: Documents appear to have been released online

A Waikato District Health Board notice in May. Photo / Andrew McRae-RNZ

By RNZ

Documents from Waikato District Health Board appear to have been released onto the dark web after the ransomware attack that crippled five hospitals' IT systems in May.

RNZ has been shown screenshots of what appears to be a link to a directory of sensitive information.

It has been six weeks since a ransomware attack crippled its systems and forced a massive overhaul of its operations.

The ransomware attack brought the DHB's hospitals and services to a grinding halt and staff have had to resort to manual workarounds to continue caring for patients.

Some people needing specialist treatment have had to travel to other DHBs.

