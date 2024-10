Taxpayer's Union Curia poll shows New Zealanders see health as an important political issue and Christopher Luxon returns from Laos with a vow to bolster the defence industry.

One person has critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Waikato this morning.

A police spokesperson said the 11.30am crash on Te Aroha-Gordon Rd, Manawaru, also seriously injured a second person.

Hato Hone St John said one patient was flown by helicopter to Waikato Hospital and the victim in a serious condition was taken to Waikato hospital via road.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the smash.