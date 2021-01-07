Website of the Year

New Zealand

Waikato crash injures five, rolled truck blocking state highway

Emergency services are attending a crash involving a car and a truck in Hamilton. Photo / File

NZ Herald

Five people have been injured and a truck has rolled, blocking a state highway, following a crash in Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash involving a car and truck in Hamilton around 3.04pm.

The crash happened at the Mangaharakeke Drive (SH1) and Avalon Drive roundabout.

A police spokesperson said one person is reported to have sustained serious injuries and four people have moderate injuries.

"The road is currently blocked as the truck has rolled, and diversions will be put in place.

"The road may take a number of hours to clear and motorists are advised to expect delays."

NZTA has warned motorists to avoid the area if possible.