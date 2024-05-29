Police give update on State Highway 3 Waikato crash that claimed the lives of five people. Video / Mike Scott

Police have completed the soul-shattering job of notifying loved ones of the five people who died in Tuesday night’s horrific crash in Waikato.

The outcome of the investigation into the cause might not be known for months, with police saying the process would be lengthy.

Police were last night still not in a position to release the names of the victims.

But as the investigation enters its second day, they have vowed to keep a close eye on Waikato roads - which were also the scene of death last week - over the upcoming long weekend.

Inspector Jeff Penno said the two cars collided head-on after one crossed the centre line on SH3.

“We do not understand why it happened,” Penno told media.

All of the occupants of the vehicles died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit had already conducted a “meticulous” scene examination but the crash investigation is “likely to take several months”, with Penno noting the scene was not in a state for investigators to know whether those in the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

“The findings from that examination and forensic evidence obtained will feed into a crash investigation.

“We are now moving on to the next stage, which includes examining the vehicles involved to tell us more about what occurred.”

The section of the road isn’t known for being dangerous and early indications are that it was not a factor in the crash, Penno said.

“This is a high-volume road and at that time of day it is quite busy, but we understand the conditions to be dry and the weather was fine, albeit getting slowly darker.”

All family members of those who died have been contacted.

Police were well down the path of identifying the victims but were not in a position to release details, Penno said.

Inspector Jeff Penno addresses media after five people died in a car crash near Te Awamutu. Photo / Mike Scott

Police would also be looking at whether either driver was impaired.

“Impairment is always something we look at, to ensure all drivers are sober, not just alcohol but illegal and legal drugs and that is certainly a focus of this accident.”

“A very confronting scene”

Penno said it was particularly hard on the young emergency personnel who attended the crash scene and wanted to acknowledge those who responded, including members of the public first on the scene.

“This was a very confronting scene, even for our experienced emergency services staff.

“Responding to these types of incidents is something that never gets easier, no matter how long you’ve been in the job.

“But this of course does not compare to the hurt and pain that the families and friends of these victims are now dealing with.”

Penno said he would not describe the scene out of respect for those who have died.

“When it goes wrong, we do take it personally, but equally that gives us the motivation and passion to do what we do.”

Police road block on State Highway 3 at Te Awa after Tuesday night's fatal crash. Photo / Mike Scott

Penno said police were also making sure that support was provided to those who needed it.

A man, who did not wish to be named, said he drove past the crash while medics were arriving.

He described the scene as “very bad”.

“I could see two cars were involved, it looked like the van had rolled. It was mangled.

“People had gathered around the car, I think there were two people inside.”

He originally thought it must have been the remnants of an older accident.

It wasn’t until he got home that he found out five people had lost their lives in the crash.

“It’s really sad news.”

Highest road death toll in two years

The fatal accident almost doubled Waikato’s road death toll for the month of May.

The accident happened just four days after James Parlane, 61, died after his Land Rover collided with a truck on the same road.

Tuesday’s accident brings Waikato’s road death toll to 11 this month, the highest in NZ for the past two years.

Police have urged people to drive safe ahead of the King’s Birthday long weekend.

“This [accident] is why police do what we do,’' Penno said.

“This is why we enforce speed. This is why we check for drink drivers and make sure people are restrained.”

According to the Ministry of Transport’s provisional data, the Waikato region had the highest road death toll in the country for the past two years.

Including the fatalities from yesterday’s crash, the ministry’s provisional data shows 26 people have died on Waikato roads this year. Last year’s total provisional road toll for the region was 67.

In 2022 and 2023, Waikato region had the highest road toll in the country.

New Zealand’s 2024 Easter holiday weekend death toll was the highest since 2021, with seven dead in four crashes across the country while multiple others suffered serious injuries.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. She began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021, as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.



