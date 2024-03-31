Six people have died on New Zealand roads since 4pm on Thursday, the beginning of the Easter holiday road toll.

Six people have died in four crashes on New Zealand roads over the Easter weekend, with multiple others suffering serious injuries.

It is the highest Easter holiday road toll since 2021, when seven people were killed.

The official Easter holiday period began at 4pm on Thursday and ends at 6am on Tuesday.

Only one person was killed on New Zealand roads during the Easter period last year and five people died over Easter in 2022.

Three-vehicle crash on SH6 in Marlborough

The latest death was in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 at Okaramio in Marlborough yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services attended the incident between Leslies Rd and Mt Riley Rd at 2.28pm. One person died at the scene and two others sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the accident site and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and one manager to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated two patients who were transported to Wairau Hospital in a moderate condition.”

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw an olive-coloured Nissan Maxima travelling along SH6 between 2pm and the time of the crash to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “update my report” and referencing event number P058280167.

Police appeal for information after fatal crash near Rotorua

Police are appealing for information after one person died and another was seriously injured in a crash south of Rotorua yesterday morning.

A Te Whatu Ora Lakes spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post the person injured in the crash was in Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services attended the two-vehicle crash on SH5 in Whakarewarewa at 5.05am on Sunday.

The road remained closed for almost seven hours following the crash.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who saw a silver Mazda Atenza travelling along SH5 about 5am.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or movements of the vehicle prior to the crash, is asked to contact police on 105 or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “update my report” and referencing file number 240331/6189.

Motorcyclist dies following collision with tractor

A motorcyclist died on Saturday night following a crash with a tractor that morning in Matamata-Piako.

The crash on Piakonui Rd in Richmond Downs was reported to emergency services at 10.40am.

“The motorcyclist was critically injured and sadly passed away in hospital,” police said.

Family paid tribute to the motorcyclist on social media, saying he was a “funny, outgoing, amazing young man”.

“This has come as a huge shock to our family... He is going to be dearly missed by all closest to him,” one tribute read.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

Triple-fatal crash on SH8

Three people were killed and five hospitalised in a horror crash between two vehicles and a motorcycle near Lake Pukaki.

Three of the injured were flown to hospital in a serious condition and two, assessed as moderate, were taken by ambulance, St John confirmed.

One woman posting on social media after the incident urged everyone to stay safe.

“I never imagined myself doing CPR on someone on the road,” she said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Malaysian students who had been studying at the University of Canterbury.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has shared his condolences to the families of the two students on Facebook yesterday.

“Condolences to the families of two Malaysian students who died in a road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand,” he posted.

“I also pray for the three more Malaysian students who were injured in this incident to be healed as soon as possible.”

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The high commission ... with the assistance of the Malaysian community in Christchurch is providing consular assistance to the victims and next-of-kin to ensure their welfare is well taken care of,” it said in a statement.

The crash was one of two on the same stretch of road within less than two hours, with about 20 or more people involved across the two separate incidents.

Waikato police urge caution after swathe of tractor crashes

Three vehicles collided with tractors on Central North Island roads in just two hours, leading to calls from police to be more patient.

A crash between a motorcycle and a tractor led to the death of a motorcyclist on Piakonui Rd in Richmond Downs on Saturday.

Just 10 minutes earlier on Oparure Rd near Te Kuiti, two people were seriously injured after a crash with a tractor.

At 9.45 the same morning, a tractor collided with a car at the intersection of Pond Rd and State Highway 29 in Matamata-Piako district.

“Initial enquiries indicate the tractor had gone through a stop sign and crashed into an oncoming car,” a police spokesperson said.

Four people were in the car and one was injured seriously.

A police spokesperson acknowledged it was “frustrating” being stuck behind a slow-moving vehicle, but asked motorists to be patient.

“Similarly, we’re asking those on agricultural vehicles to be mindful of traffic around them and to pull over and let traffic pass when it is safe to do so.”

