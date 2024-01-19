Coromandel visitor destinations are happy with how this summer is going. Photo / Cherry Ladd

Coromandel visitor destinations are happy with how this summer is going. Photo / Cherry Ladd

Summer has been treating the Waikato well, especially the Coromandel has been buzzing - and there is more to come, industry leaders say.

Whitianga i-site manager Andrea Foster said the Coromandel had been “quite busy” with 4274 people having come through the door of the information centre between December 1 and January 15.

“This number is down from previous [good] years, ... but we have been very busy up until now when everybody got back to work.

“There have been quite a few international tourists around already, and we expect another influx of international tourists around February.

“It’s a much better summer than last year... We are pleased with how it’s going, but it will still take a while until we are back to pre-Covid numbers.”

Destination Hauraki Coromandel general manager Hadley Dryden echoed Foster’s sentiment.

“Locals and visitors are enjoying open roads, fine weather, calm seas - it feels like the recovery from weather events this time last year has truly begun.

“Businesses are happily busy again. That said, we’re not anticipating a record summer. There is still work to do to build back our reputation.”

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell said, in general, this summer has been going “really well” for the tourism industry - “with nicer weather compared to last year and more international visitors”.

“Operators we have spoken to have said the visitor mix is diverse, made up of Kiwis travelling their own backyard over the festive season, as well as strong international visitation, particularly from the USA and Australia.

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell.

“While November and December visitor data isn’t available yet, October figures indicate the start of positive results for the summer season,” Greenwell said.

According to her, visitors would largely enjoy the number of natural attractions, cycling and walking trails across the region.

Foster said this could also be seen in the Coromandel.

“Boat trips and fishing charters are the most popular activities people inquire about.”

She said Cathedral Cove remained a hot topic as well.

“Not everybody knows that [the walking tracks] are closed and not everybody wants to go on the boat. You have to pay for the boat which then also limits the time you can spend there while the iconic walking track would have been free.

Cathedral Cove can still be reached by boat.

“In saying that, most people that went on the boat and came back to us only said positive things about it.”

She said there were alternative walking tracks available which she already tested.

“They are all beautiful. If you just want to go for a nice walk... there are lots of lovely tracks around.”

Feedback from other tourism destinations in the Waikato had also been very positive, Greenwell said.

“We heard from some operators that they have been at capacity over the peak, some attractions have exceeded daily visitation records and others are reporting strong bookings through the remainder of January and February.”

One of the visitor destinations that has been buzzing is Waikato Museum.

The Italian Renaissance Garden at Hamilton Gardens.

Waikato Museum director Liz Cotton said especially the full-scale crocheted wharenui (meeting house) had drawn in the crowds.

“Visitation is higher than ever as it’s no secret this is a great location to escape the heat or make the most of a rainy day. Our summer highlight is the spectacular Wharenui Harikoa exhibition which is attracting visitors from around the motu.”

Hamilton Gardens director Lucy Ryan also reported strong visitor numbers.

“If not for a couple of rainy days around Christmas, we would have had our best December visitation ever. Visitors this summer are showing a great interest in the stories behind all the gardens at Hamilton Gardens, with our guided tours and audio guides, proving to be very popular.”

Hamilton Zoo director Baird Fleming said at the zoo things were also looking positive, especially with the birth of the two tiger cubs.

Hamilton Zoo.

“You can now view [them] from a TV screen at their enclosure until they choose to come out on public display. Our new ferret enclosure has opened... [and] we’re also seeing steady bookings from our new animal encounters where visitors get a more personal experience with either our lemurs, rhino or tigers.”

Meanwhile in Taupō, Sail Barbary and Kakariki Charter Boat skipper Peter Battell who helps run cruises to the Māori rock carvings on Lake Taupō and a charter catamaran for private parties, said the company had a really good season.

“[It’s been] wonderful- we’ve had full boats all the way through... Our catamaran has been running as a party boat and that’s been full every Saturday.

“In the last two weeks, there’s been quite an upturn in terms of foreign visitors... [and] our forward bookings going right through to Easter are really good.”

Business manager for Lake Taupō Hole in One Challenge, Zane Kitchen, echoed the overall positive sentiment.

Sail Barbary skipper Peter Battell said the boat had been full. Photo / Sail Barbary

“I think we’re up about 15 per cent on sales since November, and last year was a record year for us so it’s another record year.

“The sales have come from a 7 per cent increase in customers and a 9 per cent increase in their average spend; they’re buying bigger buckets and more balls.”

Looking ahead, Greenwell said the event calendar for February and March also promised to draw in further visitors to the region with Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirkiriroa, Meatstock and Balloons over Waikato all still to come.

- Additional reporting by Milly Fullick

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.