Nicola Greenwell has been confirmed as the new chief executive of Hamilton & Waikato Tourism. Photo / Supplied

The board of Hamilton & Waikato Tourism has appointed Nicola Greenwell to the position of chief executive, effective July 1.

For the past six years Greenwell has led HWT's industry development and capability building programme and major events portfolio, as well as providing support for the feasibility of new products and operators coming into the sector.

Greenwell has been interim general manager of HWT since the departure of the previous chief executive, Jason Dawson, in January.

HWT chairman Richard Leggat says that after external candidate consideration and extensive testing, the board is delighted to confirm Greenwell's appointment.

"Nicola has proven herself admirably as the interim general manager and we are very happy to appoint her as chief executive.

"HWT is committed to supporting our sector to navigate the new world with Covid-19, promoting the region both internationally and domestically, and further evolving the organisation into the principles of destination management for the mighty Waikato."