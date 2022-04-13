There are many excellent coffee spots in the region, including those serving locally roasted beans. Local craft beers are also a popular beverage. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

So that readers can make the most of the Easter break, the coming Anzac long weekend and the school holidays, the Waikato Herald asked Hamilton & Waikato Tourism to recommend the top 10 things to do in the region.

From admiring waterfalls and visiting the stunning Hamilton Gardens, to underground wonders in the Waitomo area, interactive museum exhibitions and Middle-earth movie magic, there are plenty of ways to get out and enjoy what the Waikato has to offer – and, at the same time, be a mighty local by continuing to support local businesses.

Native bush walk, Pirongia. The Waikato's myriad walking trails are a great way to explore the region during the autumn months. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

1. Take a hike

The Waikato's myriad walking trails are a great way to explore the region during the autumn months. From short walks such as the 90-minute Pukemokemoke Bush Track or the 60-minute Mangakara Nature Walk in Pirongia Forest Park, to more challenging hikes like Mt Te Aroha, there are tracks and trails to suit families and all fitness levels. While many trails are through the evergreen native forest, there are plenty of places to see the changing autumnal colours – one is Taitua Arboretum on the outskirts of Hamilton.

Ruakuri Cave, Waitomo. The awe-inspiring Waitomo Caves are a great 'all-weather' option. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism.

2. Underground Wonders at Waitomo

The awe-inspiring Waitomo Caves are a great 'all-weather' option. There are plenty to choose from including gentle boat rides under galaxies of twinkling glowworms, walking tours through the caves to see the magical limestone formations, and a blood-pumping range of adventure activities like blackwater rafting in the depths, jumping off underground waterfalls and abseiling dark rock faces.

Hamilton Zoo is home to over 600 native and exotic animals. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

3. Animal Encounters

Hamilton Zoo is the place to get up close and personal with a variety of wildlife. The zoo is home to over 600 native and exotic animals. Ōtorohanga Kiwi House offers year-round viewing of kiwi in a nocturnal enclosure. At Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari native birdlife is abundant with a visit in the morning being a great time to hear the chorus at its best. At Cornerstone Alpacas there are farm tours visitors can meet and feed these animals that originate from South America.

The Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond installation is at Waikato Museum until June 12. Photo / Supplied

4. Over the Moon

With top resident and touring interactive exhibitions, Waikato Museum is a perfect indoor activity for the entire family. Highlights include Exscite, an interactive gallery jam-packed with science-based activities for young people to actively learn while having fun.

The incredible Our Moon: Then, Now & Beyond installation is at the museum until June 12.

More outer space experiences are to be had at Te Awamutu Space Centre where there are interactive displays, games and puzzles as well as a virtual reality space experience.

High tea at Zealong Tea Estate. The Waikato offers a huge range of eateries. Photo / Christine Cornege

5. Foodie Delights

With deliciousness from high tea at Zealong Tea Estate to award-winning restaurants and farmers' markets offering artisanal products and fresh produce, there is no reason to go hungry in the Waikato. Those with a sweet tooth will be pleased about the local Duck Island Ice Cream in Hamilton East where flavours range from salted caramel with cacao crumb to peppermint slice. There are also many excellent coffee spots in the region, including those serving locally roasted beans. Local craft beers are also a popular beverage.

Hobbiton movie set tours include the opportunity to inspect the cute Hobbit holes. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

6. Middle-earth Movie Magic

Hobbiton Movie Set is a must-see for mighty local Waikato residents. This world-renowned attraction gives first-hand insights into the filming of Sir Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies and the opportunity to inspect the cute Hobbit holes. Guided tours include a complimentary refreshment at The Green Dragon Inn.

The Arboretum and Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru is a perfect place to visit in autumn. Photo / Susan Savill

7. Escape to the Outdoors

Mighty locals can travel the world in their own backyard by exploring Hamilton Gardens where there are over 20 gardens from different civilisations showing historically important garden styles from England, Italy, India, China, Japan. Then there's the Fantasy Collection of gardens, including the Surrealist Garden harkening to the 1920-1930s when many artists and writers became fascinated with the irrational, the incongruous and provocative.

At the Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru there are 100-plus sculptures and installations along the park's two-kilometre art-in-nature trail, making this one of New Zealand's largest outdoor galleries.

Exploring by bike is a high-rating activity with trails including Te Awa - the Great New Zealand River Ride, Timber Trail (pictured), Hauraki Rail Trail and more. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

8. On Your Bike

Exploring the Waikato by bike is a high-rating activity with the region's many trails including Te Awa – the Great New Zealand River Ride, Timber Trail, Hauraki Rail Trail and many more. Whether it is hurtling down forest-clad hills or a gentle pedal alongside winding rivers and verdant farmland, the Waikato has something for everyone. The Timber Trail which follows historic tramways through Pureora Forest Park, stretches 85km, crossing 42 bridges and can be completed in one to three days depending on rider ability. Overnight camping is permitted along the trail.

There are many mountain biking trails too with a variety of terrain and grades – amongst the trails to check out are ones at Raglan, Mt Pirongia and Te Miro.

The Marokopa Falls in the Waitomo district is the highest in the North Island. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

9. Witness the Plunge

The Waikato region is blessed with a number of waterfalls, including one that's said to be one of the most beautiful in the country – The Marokopa Falls in the Waitomo district – and the highest in the North Island – the Wairere Falls, located a 10-minute drive from Matamata, which cascade 153 metres over the steep escarpment.

10. Have Fun Indoors

Competition is the name of the game at SkyCity Hamilton's Bowl and Social where the tenpin bowling alley features world-class bowling technology, and the X-Golf simulator will test drive and putting skills. Extreme Edge Hamilton is where to head if you have a head for heights. With 100-plus climbing routes ranging from six to eight metres high, there are climbs suited for beginners through to experienced climbers. Other indoor possibilities include the Leap trampoline park and Megazone Hamilton for laser games.