The Te Awa River Ride is the Waikato's newest cycling trail. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand's iconic cycle trails are experiencing a boom and new research shows they are helping with the tourism sector's recovery from the impacts of Covid-19.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash released two reports on cycling in New Zealand, one analyses the 23 Great Rides in the Ngā Haerenga cycle trail network and the other one explores cycle tourism here and in Australia.

The reports show the cycle trails gave the regions they are in a boost in local tourism, but the border reopening also provides an opportunity to put New Zealand on the map for international and Australian cycle tourists.

Nash says: "Cycle trails and cycle tourism are incredibly popular with Kiwis, whether they live locally or are exploring further afield. Cyclists and walkers appear to have taken to heart the Tourism NZ promotion to do something new, New Zealand."

The Waikato is home to five of the Great Rides, the Hauraki Rail Trail, the Waikato River Trails, the Timber Trail in the Ruapehu District and the Great Lake Trail in Taupo.

Nash says all Great Rides have seen an increase in visitors during the past year with a total of almost 2.19 million trips in the year to June 30, 2021. From February 2019 to February 2020, 1.98 million were recorded.

"It is a ... 10.3 per cent growth in trail usage ... Following the border closure in 2020, Kiwi families increasingly took to their bikes and to walking in the great outdoors."

He says there was also a corresponding surge in "economic activity" as visitor spending attributed to the Great Rides cycle trails increased to $951 million in the year to June 2021.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash released two reports on cycle trails and cycle tourism. Photo / Supplied

"[Trail users] spent more on regional accommodation, food, beverage and hospitality providers and associated tourism and leisure activities like transport or cultural events. Cycle trails are bringing a direct economic contribution to the regions."

Nash says cycle trails and cycle tourism are not only boosting local economies. "They also benefit the health of cyclists and walkers."

The Cycle Tourism Insights report shows the potential local cycle tourism market totals 1.8 million people, but with the border reopening new opportunities arise.

"The reopening of the Australian tourism market provides a prime opportunity to develop cycle tourism in New Zealand ... The potential Australian cycle tourism market totals around 6.9 million people."

According to Nash, opportunities to develop the market include better options for those with disabilities and their families, bike-packers, a low carbon tourism option and better-connected destinations.

The evaluation of the 22 Great Rides of Ngā Haerenga was commissioned by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). The Cycle Tourism Insights research report was conducted separately at the same time.

For more information on the 23 Great Rides click here.

The two reports are available on the MBIE website here.