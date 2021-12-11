Great Rides cycle trails receive cash for improvements and maintenance

The ride past dairy farms between Thames, Paeroa, Te Aroha and Waihi is one of the features of the Hauraki Rail Trail, part of the National Cycle Trail Nga Haerenga. Photo / Supplied

New investment will keep the best of New Zealand's cycle trails in top condition as regions prepare to welcome back Kiwi visitors over summer and international tourists from next year.

"Cycle tourism is one of the most popular ways to see the country 'off the beaten track' but the trails require constant maintenance to keep them safe and able to handle the pressure of visitors," said Tourism Minister Stuart Nash.

"Annual funding from Ngā Haerenga, the New Zealand Cycle Trails Fund has been approved for 13 Great Rides from the Far North to Central Otago. The networks will receive a total of $850,000 in new investment.

Cyclists on a section of the Waikato River Trail; one of the Great Rides to benefit from the latest government funding. Photo / Christine Cornege

"The community and charitable trusts who maintain the Great Rides carry out countless hours of volunteer work for the love of cycling and mountain biking, but they also rely on the government to step up with support to maintain and enhance the trails.

"Nearly $800,000 is for maintenance and improvements, and a further $53,000 for repairs after damage from storms in June and July. Trail shelters, toilets and trail enhancements like signage and interpretation panels are the big ticket items in this funding round.

"The Great Rides attract out-of-town visitors who benefit regional economies. Trails have to be regularly maintained and upgraded, which creates an economic spin-off for contractors and suppliers.

"It's important we have improved cycling infrastructure in place for Kiwis and overseas visitors to enjoy as we start to reopen our borders in a controlled way from next year."

Prior to the outbreak of the Delta variant, domestic tourism was experiencing a boom.

Annually, domestic tourism spending was up 22 per cent in the year to September, and up 14 per cent on pre-Covid levels for the same period in 2019.

"Cycling a Great Rides trail is the ideal way to enjoy Aotearoa. Not only are we spoilt with many unique landscapes, cycling also offers health and economic benefits. I encourage anyone with a bike to saddle up this summer," said Nash.

Of the six North Island trails to receive funding, the Hauraki Rail Trail will receive the bulk, earmarked for resurfacing stopbanks, cattlestop improvements and replacements, as well as safety improvements and sign interpretation.

Stuart Nash with Shayne O'Connor of Roxburgh Gorge and Clutha Gold Great Rides (left) and Stephen Jeffrey of Gorge Trail Charitable Trust, on Roxburgh Gorge Trail. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu District's Timber Trail will have toilets, picnic tables, a shelter, and a water tank installed at the Bennetts Rd carpark in Ongarue. The boardwalk along the Waikato River Trail at Lake Whakamaru with be replaced and the trail resurfaced. Bay of Plenty's Motu Trails will have sections of the Dunes Trail resurfaced and squeeze barriers installed.

The Great Rides maintenance funding includes:

Bike Taupo Advocacy Group Inc – Great Lake Trail

Trail enhancements including weed control and tree planting.

Funding: $10,225

Hauraki Rail Trail Charitable Trust – Hauraki Rail Trail

Resurfacing for Waitakaruru stopbanks, Paeroa stopbank, Cadman Rd and Te Aroha North; Memorial Bridge approaches; cattlestop improvements and replacement; Thames airfield road safety improvements; vegetation and pest control; and interpretation.

Funding: $148,844

Ruapehu District Council – Timber Trail

Trail enhancements at the Bennetts Rd carpark in Ongarue, including the installation of picnic tables, toilets, shelter, water tank, planting and landscaping.

Funding: $47,000

Waikato River Trail Trust – Waikato River Trail

Boardwalk replacement at Lake Whakamaru and trail resurfacing at various locations.

Funding: $81,623