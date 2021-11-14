The Hamilton Road Cycleway is Waipā's first dual pathway. Photo / Supplied

The first stage of Cambridge's Hamilton Road Cycleway is ready for use really soon as it receives its final touches this week.

The Hamilton Road Cycleway is Waipā's first dual pathway and work on it began in April. New footpath etchings were installed in October and feature "share with care" messages and footprint designs to identify various areas of use. The only work left is to switch on traffic lights and to remove a now-redundant pedestrian crossing.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson says: "Our contractors have done a magnificent job installing this safe dual cycleway that features a dedicated lane for skates, mobility scooters, bikes and other small wheels, and a footpath alongside that will cater for people travelling between the CBD, residential areas and schools along and around the Hamilton Road area."

Hudson says they've already received great feedback about the water fountain and seating placed along the new cycleway. "We're really pleased to have delivered yet another great cycling connection for Cambridge."

Once the new signals are in place, the council would like to remind drivers to please be vigilant and patient for people crossing the road, and to be mindful of other road users in general while everyone gets used to the new layout.

New footpath etchings were installed last month and feature "share with care" messages and footprint designs. Photo / Supplied

"We have been a bit disappointed to see reports of some drivers taking advantage during the construction phase to use the new cycleway to turn early into their residences. Some drivers ignore "no entry" and "no right turn" regulations at side streets.

"We would like to remind those people that these changes are intended to ensure a high level of safety in areas where the interaction of vehicles and vulnerable road users is a real risk. We trust that this behaviour won't continue once the cycleway is fully operational."

Waipa District Council will soon start work on stage two of the Hamilton Road Cycleway, which extends from where the path currently terminates in Payne Park, and connects it with the new local retail hub at Kelly Rd in anticipation of the new C2 residential development.