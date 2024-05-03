NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi contractors have started work on winter maintenance. Photo / Andrew Warner

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi contractors have switched to reactive repairs across the Waikato State Highway network before more permanent repairs can be completed in the warmer months.

NZTA Waikato Bay of Plenty Maintenance and Operations regional manager, Roger Brady said contractors would continually monitor the network and manage isolated issues as they appear.

“We have a regular process to inspect the state highway network across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty region, and this allows us to respond quickly to issues as they appear on the network.

“We also encourage people to inform us of individual potholes, isolated flooding or slips. You can call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) so a contractor can respond as quickly as possible.”

For up-to-date travel information please check the Journey Planner.

Upcoming road works in Waikato

A variety of safety improvements across the Waikato have started, while some are set to amp up soon. The programme of works set to be completed includes a mixture of new and modified signs, new hazard warning signs, roadside safety measures and road widening, improved road lines and road markings. The work will take place until June. More information.

● SH1 Pioneer Rd (North): The Pioneer Rd northbound off-ramp remains closed. Motorists should continue on SH1 and exit at Pōkeno northbound off-ramp, turn around at McDonald Rd and head south using Pōkeno southbound on-ramp on SH1 to get off at Pioneer Rd (South). Slip repairs will be ongoing until May 31.

● SH1 Hampton Downs: The northbound on-ramp will be closed for maintenance on Monday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 8, between 8pm and 5am. The recommended detour is via Whangamarino Rd, Paddy Rd, Summertime Lane, Hall Rd, Rodda Rd to Te Kauwhata northbound on-ramp.

● Dragway Rd to Island Block Rd: There will be a full northbound closure on May 8 between 10pm and 5am for maintenance work. Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

● Nikau Rd: There will be a full northbound closure to undertake barrier work between Nikau Rd northbound off-ramp and on-ramp but the ramps are still open from Sunday, May 5 to Thursday May 9, between 9pm and 5am. A recommended detour is available via Ridge Rd. There will also be southbound lane restriction, but traffic will still be able to travel south under traffic management supervision. Work will be ongoing until May 16.

● SH2 Monument Rd to Dimmock Rd: Stop/go traffic management will be in place on Sunday, May 5 and Monday May 6 between 9pm and 5am for resurfacing.

● SH2 Kopuku Rd to Coalfields Rd: Stop/go traffic management will be in place on May 7 and 9, between 9pm and 5am for line marking.

● SH2 Oleary Rd to Baird Rd: There will be lane restrictions in both directions on May 9 between 9pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions under traffic management supervision.

● SH25 Coromandel: Ongoing recovery works to repair damage caused by last summer’s severe weather. The sites include Te Kouma and Pumpkin Hill and Whiritoa Hill. Stop/go traffic management will be in place at these locations. Work is also underway between Whangamatā and Waihī to repair and upgrade side drains. More information.

● SH25A: New hazard warning signs, improved road markings and audio tactile profiles (rumble strips) are being installed along SH25A to make the road safer. This work will be completed in May with stop/go traffic management in place.

● SH25 Ruamahunga: Slip stabilisation continues. Equipment and supplies are being delivered to the top of the slope by helicopter on a regular basis with the next delivery on May 14. This will require a series of short road closures so the helicopter can safely operate over the road and will be done across the middle of the day.

● SH2 Karangahake Gorge: Work is now underway to repair an underslip opposite Victoria Battery, road users should allow extra time as delays can be expected. The road will usually be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a speed restriction in place while work is being done. Two-way traffic will be in place for this weekend, to allow for holiday traffic volumes. Work will take between four and six weeks, depending on the weather.

● SH27 Kaihere: Work to repair an underslip will start on Monday, May 6, taking between four and six weeks to complete, depending on theweather. While this work is underway the road will be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management and a speed restriction in place.

● SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa: Roundabout construction at Sharp Rd is underway with significant activities including nighttime stop/go for asphalt works. There will also be daytime intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause longer delays. 3.8km of flexible median barrier in Athenree Gorge (north of Katikati) is being installed, due to be complete by the end of this month. There will be lane shifts in place with speed restrictions and intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause some delays. Please follow the temporary signs and directions of the traffic management team and watch for layout changes. Service relocations are underway between Lund Rd and Wright Rd, shoulder closures are in place with daytime speed restrictions. There will be intermittent stop/go traffic management in place which may cause longer delays. Please follow the temporary signs and directions of the traffic management team and watch for layout changes.

● SH1C Te Rapa Bypass: Due to resurfacing works SH1C through the Te Rapa section of the Waikato Expressway, from Wairere Dr overbridge to the Horotiu interchange, will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 50km/h speed limit until June 30. Night closures will be in place Sunday to Thursday nights, between 8pm and 6am each night. Crews are also working tonight, May 3.

● SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works continue with traffic managed through the site with single lanes and 50km/h speed restriction. There will be night-time closures and a detour in place for northbound traffic May 19-23, 7pm-5am. More information .

● SH1/SH21 Tamahere: Preparation for sign installation at the Tamahere interchange is scheduled for Monday, May 6 from 8pm to 6am. During this time traffic will be detoured firstly via Devine and Newell Roads, and then via SH21 Airport Rd and Tamahere Dr roundabout.

● SH1 Karāpiro (Hickey Rd): Construction of the fifth turnaround bay in the SH1 Cambridge to Piarere safety improvements project, just north of Hickey Rd, is underway. Along with constructing the turnaround bay, we’re widening the road at the weigh station on SH1, between Hickey and Hydro Roads, and installing median and side safety barriers. Temporary traffic management is in place, including lane shifts. More information

● SH1 Karāpiro (Tunakawa Rd - Keeleys Reserve): The finishing touches are being applied to a stretch of road improvements between Gorton Rd and Keeley’s Reserve. Lighting has been installed at the intersection of SH1 and Fergusson Gully Rd and will be operational by early May. Lighting has also been installed at the Keeley’s Reserve turnaround. More information.

● SH1 Karāpiro: Work continues on a section of SH1 between Keeley’s Reserve and Moana Roa Rd, in preparation for median barrier installation. The crew is currently carrying out line marking work at night, to minimise the impact on motorists. Night shifts will occur from 7pm to 6am, from Sunday to Thursday, with stop/go traffic management in place until mid to late May. Day works will continue from Monday to Friday, with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h in place. We are on track to complete work in this area in late June. More information.

● SH1/SH29 Piarere intersection: A key focus at present is the construction of the southern (Tīrau side) approach road. To safely accommodate this work, traffic south of the roundabout has been moved onto a newly constructed section of road adjacent to SH1. This is a short bypass road which rejoins SH1 before the intersection and continues to operate as normal. This arrangement is expected to remain in place until September. Motorists are asked to drive with extra care through the site, while people adjust to the new road layout. A temporary speed limit of 60km/h will be in place around the project site to protect road workers and ensure the safety of everyone travelling through the area. More information.

● SH23 Raglan: Daytime stop/go traffic management is in place just outside Raglan, at the corner of Greenslade Rd and SH23. This is to allow an embankment adjacent to the road to be stabilised, and is expected to be completed by May 20. The weekday stop/go traffic management will be in place between 9am and 3pm, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected. Outside of these times and over weekends the road will be fully open, with shoulder closures and speed restrictions in place.

● SH3 Te Kūiti: Drivers on SH3 are advised to expect delays, with work taking place to build a retaining wall and culvert on a stretch of highway between Te Kūiti and the SH3/SH4 junction. Stop/go traffic management will be in place at night, with lane shifts in place during the day. Traffic management will be in place until the end of May.

● SH1 Ātiamuri: Road widening is underway for safety barrier installation, from the Waikato River bridge south to Thorpe Rd. Temporary barriers will be removed on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7 from the bridge to the bus bay at Hanui Rd. The speed limit will then be raised to 70km/h from the river bridge to Ohakuri Rd. Stop/go traffic management will be in place from Ohakuri Rd to Thorpe Rd, Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10 for surfacing work.

● SH1 Maroa Road: Finishing works are underway on the 4.8km site where safety barriers were installed last year. There is a daytime speed restriction of 70km/h Monday to Friday where work is being carried out.

● SH1 East Taupō Arterial: Road widening continues ahead of flexible safety barrier installation, between SH5/Napier Rd and the airport roundabout. One lane is open in each direction with speed restrictions in place. Completion is expected mid-2024. More information.

● SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Works to repair the washout are due to begin in June and will take three or four weeks to complete.

● SH41 Waihi Hill: Site investigation begins on May 9 as the first step to repair two underslips on Waihi Hill northwest of Turangi, on SH41. There will be stop-go traffic management on Waihi Hill for one day while investigations are carried out.

● SH5 Napier to Taupō: Recovery alliance Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) continues to progress safety improvements, as well as repair, recovery and maintenance activities at multiple sites on SH5 between Eskdale and Waipunga. While this work takes place, there will be stop/go traffic management, traffic reduced to one lane, and temporary 30km/h and 50km/h speed limits from 7am to 6pm. Temporary speed restrictions will also remain in place at night in some areas. Overall, please expect cumulative delays of up to 40 minutes if travelling the whole of SH5 (Napier to Taupō). More information.