A Chiefs Manawa Development XV will assist USA ahead of their Pacific Four test next week. Photo / Photosport

Three-time Sky Super Rugby Aupiki finalists Chiefs Manawa will field a Development XV team this weekend at FMG Stadium Waikato for a training session against the USA.

It will provide the USA team with a valuable hit-out in a contested training environment with some of the best rugby players in the country ahead of their Pacific Four Series clash with the Black Ferns the following week.

As the session will run ahead of the Gallagher Chiefs match against the Western Force, the Chiefs will open gates early to allow fans to watch.

“It is always a special occasion to test yourself against an international team, and it will be the first for a Sky Super Rugby Aupiki club when the Chiefs Manawa Development XV run out against the USA. It presents an exciting opportunity for our players to benchmark their skills against an international team, and hopefully this is the first of many international collaborations,” Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said.

“We are sure it will be a valuable interaction for both teams to learn from each other and a key to developing women’s rugby further in both counties. Thank you again to the USA team for the opportunity.”

USA head coach Sione Fukofuka said it’s a great opportunity for them to get some gameplay in ahead of their clash with the Black Ferns.

“[We’re] taking full advantage of pitch time amidst our Pacific Four Series campaign. Chiefs Manawa are a great side and we’re excited to play in front of the Waikato rugby community while here in New Zealand.”

The training session will begin at 4pm on Saturday with the teams doing a mix of gameplay and scenarios over two halves.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Black Ferns v USA test at FMG Stadium Waikato on May 11 from Ticketek.