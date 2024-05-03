An aerial view of Tokoroa's Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park site.

The Tokoroa business park development is on track for its opening date in May next year.

The Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park project has been in the works since 2018 and aims to enhance economic growth in Tokoroa.

Last year, the project received a $3 million Government funding boost.

After the successful completion of site clearance, land levelling works are now under way.

Acting executive manager of delivery Nick Murphy said he was excited about the economic potential the business park represented for the district.

“This project is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the South Waikato District Council and our partners in driving forward sustainable economic growth.”

Located off State Highway 1, the business park sits at the southern edge of the country’s so-called “golden triangle” economic zone (Auckland-Hamilton-Tauranga) and was being developed by the council to attract new businesses and jobs to the district.

Once completed, the park will feature “comprehensive intermodal connectivity” to the ports of Tauranga and Auckland, the council said.

The park was expected to generate 150 to 200 new jobs in the district.

It would have 13 lots for sale, all with freight access, ranging in size from 1696sq m to two hectares and the option to combine lots.

Camex has been appointed as the contractor and project manager Joanne Salvacion said she was pleased to report the development was proceeding according to schedule.

She said the teamwork of all involved had been “instrumental” in achieving the milestones on time.

“As we enter the next phase of development, our focus remains on ensuring that every aspect of the business park meets the highest standards.”

The project was being developed by the council in co-operation with the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (Swift) and the Government.

The expected completion date is late April/early May next year.