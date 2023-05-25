An aerial view of Tokoroa's Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park site.

South Waikato District Council (SWDC) has received a $3 million Government funding boost for its Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park in Tokoroa.

Located off State Highway 1, the business park sits at the southern edge of the country’s golden triangle economic zone and is being developed by the council to attract new businesses and jobs to the district.

The grant comes from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund (RSPF) and is part of a $20 million Government investment into nine projects around the country.

SWDC Mayor Gary Petley says the development was a win for the district and businesses.

“The development will enable a significant expansion of container rail freight volumes through the existing Tokoroa Road Rail Terminal which provides intermodal (road and rail) connectivity to the Ports of Tauranga, Ports of Auckland and into international markets,” Petley says.

“South Waikato is the smart choice for manufacturers and processing industries; affordable, connected and accessible with a highly skilled workforce.”

South Waikato Mayor Gary Petley.

The development of the business park will kick off this year and will be carried out in stages. It is expected to generate between 150 to 200 new jobs in the district.

The park will have 13 lots for sale, all with freight access through the adjoining terminal, ranging in size from 1696m2 to two hectares and the option to combine lots.

The Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park project started in late 2018. It is developed by the council in cooperation with the South Waikato Investment Fund Trust (SWIFT) and the Government.

The South Waikato District attracted several multimillion-dollar projects in recent years, including Powerco’s South Waikato National Grid Connection, the OLAM dairy processing facility, Better Eggs’ free-range forest farm, the Putāruru Country Estate retirement village and the South Waikato Trades Training Centre.

The district in the heart of the North Island comprises the main towns of Tokoroa, Putāruru, Tīrau and Arapuni and has a population of 25,500.