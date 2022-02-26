Elizabeth Thompson, Te Ao Marama Maaka, Lee Ann Muntz, Tumohe Clarke, Mayor Jim Mylchreest, Marlene Julian and Aksel Bech at the blessing of the Waipa section of Te Awa River Ride. Photo / Supplied

The long-awaited opening of the Waipā section of the Te Awa River Ride is near after Waipā District Council announced the track will open to the public from Tuesday, March 1.

People will then be able to bike, walk or glide all the way from Lake Karāpiro to the Waipā District boundary, 4.5km north of the Grassroots Trust Velodrome.

To celebrate, the council organised a prize draw where people have the chance to win a new bike.

Council contractors have been constructing the new cycleway, made up of boardwalks, bridges, culverts and concrete since February last year. It was set to open at the end of January, but supply delays due to Covid-19 and Cyclone Dovi damaging the railings on the track pushed out the opening.

Council's Group Manager Service Delivery Dawn Inglis said after 12 months of construction and many challenges and setbacks due to Covid-19, the team are delighted to have the Waipā section opening.

"We have had a very high level of public interest throughout the project and residents are very eager to ride the cycleway. Although we can't hold our usual community day event to celebrate the opening, we will be running a district-wide competition to encourage riders to get out and explore the new track."

To take part in the competition and be in the draw to win one of two new bikes valued up to $1000 or one of four bike safety packs valued at $450, the council is asking track users to send in a photo of their favourite part of the track. The competition is open to all Waipa residents and the winners will be announced on Friday, April 1.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said the Te Awa Cycleway was a fantastic asset for the district. "The new section is a great way to get active and explore Waipā, with numerous spaces for picnics, a waterfall, areas of cultural interest, and areas to stop and enjoy views of the river. We know our community will just love the new pathway."

The Waipa section of the Te Awa River Ride will open to the public on March 1. Photo / Supplied

The Waipā section is part of the larger Hamilton to Cambridge connection, which is being built concurrently across four district boundaries by Hamilton City, Waipā District and Waikato District councils, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Access to the Waipa section of the cycleway from Hooker Rd remains closed until the neighbouring Waikato District section is opened so visitors will need to enter and exit from the velodrome end.

Once completed, the whole Te Awa River Ride will span 60km from Ngāruawāhia to Lake Karāpiro.

The Te Awa River Ride from Hamilton to Cambridge was made possible by two major funding contributions of $2.95m from Waka Kotahi and a $2.84m investment managed by the Provincial Development Unit.

For more information and to take part in the competition click here.