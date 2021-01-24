Te Awa River Path: Work about to start on Hamilton to Cambridge section

Part of the existing Te Awa River Ride in Hamilton. Photo / Hamilton-Waikato Tourism

Construction on the Waipā section of the Te Awa River Ride path between Hamilton and Cambridge is set to start by the end of January.

The section includes 3km of 3m-wide concrete path, 1.4km of boardwalks, two bridges, drainage, culverts, landscaping and fencing which will be placed alongside the Waikato River.

The 10-month build is planned to start by the end of this month with completion earmarked for early November.

Waipā District mayor Jim Mylchreest says: "Our district hosts many internationally competitive cyclists and the Te Awa River Ride is already so well used. This additional section which takes people across farmlands and through the trees, will only enhance the outstanding asset it already is."

He says the Waipā section of the Te Awa River Ride, between Banks Rd and the Velodrome, will follow the Waikato River wherever possible.

A just-repaired and re-opened section of the river path through Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

"Cyclists will have some breathtaking views across the river."

The full Hamilton to Cambridge section will be built by four different organisations, Waka Kotahi, NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), Waipā District Council, Waikato District Council and Hamilton City Council, as it traverses three district boundaries.

NZTA also contributed $2.95 million. Another $2.84m came from the Provincial Development Unit, following the council's successful application to the Infrastructure Industry Reference Group for "Shovel Ready" project funding during the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown last year.

Waipā Council is also contributing $1.14m of loan-funded resources into the community asset.

The $5.92m construction contract was awarded by Waipā District Council to Cambridge-based Civil Construction Services.

General manager of Te Awa River Ride Charitable Trust, Jennifer Palmer, says: "We cannot wait to open the entire path later this year.

Te Awa is already one of New Zealand's busiest cycleways and having 60km of connected, off-road cycleway travelling through beautiful and diverse scenery has so many social and economic benefits for our region."

The new section will run from Hamilton Gardens to Cambridge's Avantidrome, linking together the existing routes that will make up the full 60km Te Awa River Ride.

The full path will run from Ngaruawahia through Hamilton and Cambridge finishing in Horahora, south of Lake Karapiro. It is estimated the Cambridge to Hamilton shared path may be used by up to 225 walkers and cyclists each day.

The Te Awa shared path includes riding over the award-winning Perry Cycle Bridge that opened in 2017 at Ngaruawahia.

The Perry Bridge over the Waikato River on the Te Awa River Ride. Photo / Supplied

Chairman of The Perry Group, Simon Perry, said previously: "A lot of our community said they did not feel connected to the river. You couldn't access it or see and it was hidden by overgrown vegetation and private land ownership.

"We recognised that by creating a shared community facility next to it would be beneficial for the region."

Mylchreest said he was excited for the work to be completed. "It will provide residents with the opportunity to use a different form of transport between two of the main hubs of the Waikato.

"This trail will become iconic and we are keen on expanding more cycleways in the region."