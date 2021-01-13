Cambridge aiming to encourage more walkers and cyclists

The council is also considering changing both sides of Grey Street and the south side of Hall Street into cul-de-sacs where they meet Hamilton Road. Image / Waipa District Council

Cambridge is due to have its first dual cycleway this year, marking the start of a move to transform the town into a hub for walking and cycling.

The 2.8km cycleway, on Hamilton Rd, will be the first of its kind in Waipā. It will stretch from the Victoria St roundabout to the Avantidrome on Hanlin Rd.

Waipā District Council service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis said the cycleway was one of a number of projects to improve footpaths, cycleways and links to bus stops.

She said the council is focusing on cycleways across the district to prepare Waipā towns for major growth in the coming years.

"Hamilton Rd has been selected for this particular project due to two growth cells scheduled for development in the west of Cambridge. Once complete, these will become two of our biggest neighbourhoods and will include a primary school and neighbourhood centre," Inglis said.

"This cycleway will mean those residents can easily get in to town by bike or on foot rather than having to jump in a car, as well as cater for current residents. It'll also connect with a number of other cycleways which are outlined in future plans."

The cycleway will be built in three stages – the first from the roundabout to the town belt west of Vogel St starting in April.

As part of the project, the council is also considering changing both sides of Grey St and the south side of Hall St into cul-de-sacs where they meet Hamilton Rd. A decision is pending public feedback.

The new cul-de-sacs have been proposed to reduce the number of conflict points with the new cycleway. Image / Waipa District Council

"The cul-de-sacs have been proposed to reduce the number of conflict points with the new cycleway which will make it much safer and easier to use, and to slow down traffic speeds on Grey St, giving us the opportunity to transform it into a cycle-friendly street," Inglis said.

She said traffic volumes on Hall and Grey streets were quite low so the suggested changes would not create excessive congestion on adjacent streets.

"In fact, we are hoping that by providing a fantastic cycleway, more residents will get out and about on their bikes and we will actually see fewer cars."

The plans for the project also include provision to upgrade the Hamilton Rd pedestrian crossing and add an additional crossing point on Victoria St.

More information on the project can be found on the council's website.