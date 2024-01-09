DOC has opened new tracks near Cathedral Cove where visitors can explore sites of cultural significance. Photo / Supplied

DOC has opened new tracks near Cathedral Cove where visitors can explore sites of cultural significance. Photo / Supplied

The Department of Conservation, working with mana whenua Ngāti Hei and other stakeholders, has created new walking experiences for visitors to explore new locations while the popular Cathedral Cove tracks are being repaired.

DoC and Ngāti Hei were urging people not to use the walking track to Cathedral Cove which was closed after being severely damaged by last summer’s weather events.

People could still visit Cathedral Cove by sea but anyone visiting it was strongly urged to familiarise themselves with the risk of rockfall and debris – including from the cove’s rock arch.

DoC’s regional director for Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki Tinaka Mearns said alternative visitor options had been created near Cathedral Cove to ensure visitors to Coromandel could experience the beauty of the coastline and reflect on its cultural heritage.

“The cultural sites are historic pā – Hereheretaura and Te Pare - used by Ngāti Hei during their long presence in the area.

“The work done includes improvements to existing tracks and new routes to sites considered significant to Ngāti Hei.

“Hereheretaura and Te Pare were defensive pa used by Ngāti Hei during their conflicts with other iwi in pre-colonial times,” Mearns said.

New Conservation Minister Tama Potaka visited the new tracks before Christmas. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thames Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt, Coromandel MP Scott Simpson and new Conservation Minister Tama Potaka observed the new tracks before Christmas from an elevated position above Cathedral Cove- described by Salt as “stunning.”

DoC said rangers, known as tiaki, will be stationed at various access points to the Cathedral Cove track network ready to share information with visitors on other nearby locations they can visit – including the heritage sites and their stories.

These include the public conservation land at the top of Grange Rd, where visitors can enjoy sweeping views of Mercury Bay and seating and picnic spots. Visitors will need to park vehicles in Hahei and walk up Grange Rd to the viewing locations.

Work has also been completed to add a loop track to McHand’s Lookout. The loop track crosses private property and connects to Lees Rd and DoC land to the north of Cathedral Cove. This lookout – also giving expansive views over Mercury Bay - forms part of a 90-minute walk from the Lees Rd carpark.

Kaumātua Joe Davis said his iwi Ngāti Hei are aware of the significance of many taonga sites within the area – and emphasises the iwi understand and appreciate the tourism value the sites have for the wider Coromandel community and district economy.

“Ngāti Hei are wanting to share our stories of our whenua and share the burden on our taonga sites. There are other beautiful sites that can help with this for this summer.

“We as an iwi are in total support of DoC’s strategy and we are working closely with them for the benefit of all.”





























Stay up to date with HC Post and Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.