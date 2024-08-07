Hamilton Wanderers is one of the clubs to receive a financial windfall from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup. Photo / Grant Stantiall

Waikato-based Claudelands Rovers and Hamilton Wanderers are among the New Zealand football clubs to receive a financial windfall from the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup nearly a year on from the tournament.

The payouts are part of the US$11.3 million (NZ$18.8m) Fifa has handed out to 1041 clubs in 42 member associations as part of its commitment to invest proceeds from the Fifa Women’s World Cup back into the local game.

More than 80 professional and grassroots clubs across Australia and New Zealand will receive funds via their respective national associations, after last month’s announcement of the recipients for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Club Benefits Programme.

Introduced for the first time for the 2019 edition of the tournament, the programme rewards eligible clubs for their role in developing players who were selected for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Claudelands Rovers will receive US$10,600.83 (NZ$17,640.52), while Hamilton Wanderers’ cut is US$3028.81 (NZ$5039.98).