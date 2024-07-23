Both games were played in good spirits and plenty of mud.
The unbeaten Hinuera B were victorious against Ōhaupō B 27-7, a vast improvement from the earlier season clash that saw a 38-0 scoreline, while the Mooloo Shield match saw the home side edge a win 7-5.
Up 14-0 at halftime, Hinuera B were composed but Ōhaupō B weren’t going to roll over.
The second half saw the visitors add a penalty goal and two unconverted tries before veteran Ōhaupō B fullback Lance Elrick grabbed his ninth score of the season.
Ōhaupō finish the premiership round in sixth place while Hinuera finish fourth after a very tight competition.
Co-captain Bronson Wilson-Beech was named BurgerFuel MVP in his blazer match for Ōhaupō – 50 senior caps – of which nearly all have been 80-minute performances.
“It was a big occasion for the club, with some key milestones and some people leaving at the end of the season, so we wanted to perform for them. Big congratulations to Bronson for bringing up his 50 games,” Ōhaupō co-captain Hayden Thomas said.
“It was very pleasing to have a close game go our way in very difficult conditions. We have let some big games slip through our fingertips over the last few weeks, so it was great to hang on for the win.
“It has been another great season for the team on and off the field. We will look to build on this next season and come back even stronger”.
Reed Watson finishes the 2024 season as the top point-scorer for the Ōhaupō A squad with 59 while wingers Roy Huggard and Kennedy are tied for top try scorer.