Waikato's Hinuera Rugby & Sports Club host their centenary this weekend. Photo / Jesse Wood

An action-packed club rugby weekend awaits in Waikato as Hinuera Rugby & Sports Club is getting ready for the centenary celebrations at Wealleans Park.

The Stag Trophy goes up for grabs for the first time in 2024, while plenty more player and referee milestones are on the cards across all competitions.

Waikato Draught Men’s Premiership

A good old-fashioned derby game kicks off premier men’s rugby this weekend when mid-table Hamilton Old Boys host top-of-the-table Hamilton Marist at Fred Jones Park.

Both games in 2023 were decided by less than three points - Hamilton Marist got up at home by one, with Hamilton Old Boys squaring up the ledger back at home 28-25 in early June.

Traditionally, games between these two old and proud clubs are tight and testy affairs – tomorrow’s game will be no different.

Add the tradition of the Stag Trophy, and it will be a cracker of a game lined up at Fred Jones Park.

Secure your spot on the newly built Fred Jones terrace seating and enjoy an afternoon of rugby at the park.

In what is a massive game for the University men, they host Morrinsville Sports at the University.

Following a tight loss to Hautapu last weekend, the University of Waikato Rugby Club men head back home and will be full of confidence and will back themselves against the winless Morrinsville-based side.

A win for University will see them keep track with the top half of the ladder, while a much-needed Morrinsville win will see them get off the bottom of the ladder.

Ōtorohanga are back home on the Island Reserve following an impressive away win last weekend against neighbours Te Awamutu Sports, staying unbeaten after three weeks.

Hosting Fraser Tech, who recorded their first win for 2023, the Daniel Teka-coached side will be keen to get down to Ōtorohanga and maintain that form from last weekend and continue to build on their season and start clawing their way back up the ladder.

The final matches of the weekend see United Matamata Sports return home this weekend, hosting Hautapu Sports in what will be another challenging match-up.

The Matamata side have shown some quality moments at home in front of their loyal home supporters and will be keen to provide the upset of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Melville, who are yet to record a win in 2024, will host Te Awamutu Sports at Collins Rd.

Like Morrinsville Sports, Melville will be eager to get their first win on the board to get their season back on track, while Te Awamutu Sports will want to maintain their top-five aspirations by recording their third win out of four starts.

Division One

The match of the round, arguably the entire weekend, is happening at Wealleans Park in Hinuera where the home side, currently second on the ladder, hosts top-of-the-table and fellow undefeated Division One side Putāruru.

Making the weekend extra special for the locals is the much-anticipated centenary celebrations.

Both sides have gone three from three in the opening three weekends.

There is plenty to look forward to in this match-up – both sides have recorded 50+ wins in one of their first three matches, and the most they have conceded in any match is 13 points, so plenty of attacking rugby and strong defence is on the menu in tomorrow’s match-up.

This centenary match will also be the live-streamed game of the weekend, so catch all the live action on the Waikato Rugby Facebook page with kick-off at a slightly later time of 3.15pm on Saturday.

Fellow top-four sides Suburbs host Kereone at Flagstaff Park, while Leamington make the trip across to Pirongia.

Like Hinuera and Putāruru, Suburbs remain the only other Division One side to record a loss in 2024; they do have a game in hand after having a week two bye.

Frankton make the bus trip south down to Tokoroa where a strong Southern United side awaits.

Southern United round out the top five being the final side to have a better win-loss record, recording two wins from their opening three rounds.

Rounding out the Division One action is Taupiri hosting Te Rapa under the mountain at Murphy Lane while Ōhaupō sit out with a bye this weekend.

Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership and Championship

Waitomo Group Women’s Premiership action takes place down on the Island Reserve and Collins Rd this weekend.

Current top of the table Melville host Kihikihi at Collins Rd to start a big day of rugby action at the Melville clubrooms.

Melville have started the best out of the Women’s Premiership side, first recording a big win over the Huskiez, and then following that up with a good win vs University after a week two bye.

Ōtorohanga host University at the Island Reserve in a battle of third v fourth – the winners could join the Huskiez on 10 competition points and sit inside the top two; at worst, the victors will claim third spot on the ladder with nine competition points.

Both sides head into week four playing two matches – recording one win along with one loss and will be excited for this tight match-up.

The Women’s Championship moves forward with some certainty following last week’s late withdrawal of Hamilton Marist.

Waikato Rugby mentioned last week that a new draw may result, they can now confirm that the draw will remain the same at the request of the championship sides, where all Hamilton Marist fixtures will result in a week off for their planned opponents and a “cancelled” match where no competition points will be allocated.

Newcomers and top of the table Hautapu Sports host second-placed Putaruru at Memorial Park in Cambridge.

Putāruru are coming off the back of a weekend off when Hautapu return home after a successful trip over to the Valley beating the Hauraki ladies.

Hauraki North remain home and host United Matamata Sports while Suburbs make the trip down to take on Waitete in Te Kūiti.

Suburbs return to action following two weekends off – first a win by default to Hamilton Marist in week two, then a bye last weekend.

They will be looking to get back on track after an opening weekend win and sit one from one after four weekends.

Colts

A big weekend of Colts action gets under way Friday night when the young Hinuera men kick off the Centenary weekend when they host old foes United Matamata Sports kicking off at 7pm tonight.

Top side Thames Valley United make the trip into town and square off against Fraser Tech while Suburbs host Pirongia at Flagstaff Park for a big day at Suburbs with all their men’s sides at home together for the first time in 2024.

In a couple of derby matches for the weekend - near neighbours University host Hamilton Marist in a big day of footy at the University while Leamington host Hautapu at the Leamington Domain.

Hautapu has made a slightly better start winning two from three, while Leamington is one from three to kick off their 2024 season.

The final matchup is Hamilton Old Boys hosting Morrinsville Sports in the city with Hamilton Old Boys having all their men’s teams at home for the first time in 2024.

Under 85kg

A mouthwatering match-up awaits in the Under 85kg Competition.

The top side and 2023 winners travel to Hamilton to battle with second place and 2023 runners-up Hamilton Marist in their first encounter since the 2023 final, which Morrinsville won 18-10.

Both sides are two from two with plenty of attacking flair. Morrinsville Sports have scored 68 points in their two wins so far while conceding only eight points.

Hamilton Marist have scored 58 points in their two starts while conceding only seven.

This match-up promises to be one of the best across all competitions this weekend and is one you won’t want to miss.

Fraser Tech return home following last weekend’s match vs. Morrinsville Sports, hosting Kio Kio in what is their first road trip of the year.

After an opening week draw, Fraser Tech will be chasing their first win of 2024.

The final match-up is Melville hosting Leamington at home to round out a massive weekend at Collins Rd when they have all four teams at home for the first time in 2024.

Referees

Finally, a special shoutout to the newest Premier referee Jonathan Crosbie.

After a strong and well-refereed game last weekend by Bradley Thomas, Crosbie is the latest referee in 2024 to be promoted to referee his first Premier fixture.

Making the switch from player to referee only a few seasons ago, Crosbie has worked hard with fellow referees and mentors and will control the University v Morrinsville Sports game.