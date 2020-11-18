Waikato bar slammed after listing courtesy driver job at just $12 an hour

Elsie's Restaurant and Bar in Tuakau. Photo / Google

A Waikato bar has removed a job listing after receiving backlash for offering just $12 an hour for the successful applicant.

Elsie's Restaurant and Bar in Tuakau was looking for a driver for the company's courtesy van, which involves picking up and dropping off customers.

The role required the worker to work on Friday and Saturday nights, from 5pm until close.

"We are looking for a reliable driver for our courtesy van. Friday and Saturday nights 5pm-close. Must have full drivers license and 25 yrs or older," the ad on Facebook said.

While the ad didn't discuss price, a private message between an applicant revealed the bar was only offering $12 an hour. Photo / Facebook

One disgruntled applicant posted images of their interaction with the establishment, which made it clear they were offering just $12 per hour.

In the message, Elsie's wrote: "could finish as early as 10.30pm or as late as 1am depending on patrons. The rate is $12 an hour. Would you still be interested in the job?"

The applicant responded, writing: "What the heck? $12 an hour? You've got to be kidding me! No thanks."

The exchange between the company and the applicant. Photo / Facebook

In another post, the applicant said: I'm very sick of people and businesses trying to take advantage of others. Elsie's Restaurant ... you should be ashamed of yourselves."

The current minimum wage is $18.90.

Elsie's also asked applicants their home town, age, availability, how long they've had a full license and whether they've been in any car crashes.

The owner of Elsie's told Newshub they have never offered employees less than minimum wage.

The owner said the ad was "poorly worded" and it was "wrong".

They explained the $12 rate was based on the average amount of tips the previous driver received per hour.

The ad has since been removed.