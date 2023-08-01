The woman worked at a "commercial bank" in the Waikato and over three years, she stole $60,000. Photo / Rafael Ben-Ari

A Waikato bank worker managed to slip small amounts of cash into her pocket over a three-year period, eventually stealing $60,000 before she was caught.

The woman appeared in Hamilton District Court today, where she pleaded guilty to one charge of theft by a person in a special relationship.

Her interim name suppression was due to lapse, but her counsel Mark Jepson said he would be filing for a permanent name suppression order, citing issues including mental health.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was working at a “commercial bank”, and between September 1, 2019 and September 30, 2022, she would take small amounts of money while balancing up at the end of the day.

She also falsified the bank’s data to cover her tracks.

The thefts were eventually noticed and she was interviewed by an investigator on behalf of the bank and immediately admitted what she’d done.

She also admitted her actions to the police. All the money has been paid back.

Judge Brett Crowley convicted the woman on the charge and remanded her on bail for sentencing next month.

The case was also referred to restorative justice to allow the woman an opportunity to apologise to her victim.

