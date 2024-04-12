Fierce storm moves up the country, former NFL star OJ Simpson dies aged 76 and the burden of excessive drinking on our EDs revealed. Video / NZ Herald/ Getty / AP

A Waikato 15-year-old was critically injured by a driver who drove into and over him multiple times, police say.

The boy was on Old Taupiri Rd near the entrance of the Hopuhopu Sports Park, in Ngāruawāhia, at 5pm on Wednesday when he was struck by the car.

He was run over multiple times before the vehicle was driven away.

The boy has suffered multiple serious injuries and is fighting for his life in Waikato Hospital, police say.

“Police believe this was a targeted attack and the driver of the car purposely struck the victim before then driving the car over him more than once,” Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said.

Police have published a photo of the car in the hope that people may have information on its previous whereabouts.

The car is a black Toyota Auris, number plate NBE817. It was in Huntly about 4.40pm before being driven to the Hopuhopu area.

It was later abandoned in the car park area of the Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve near Tauhei.

“We would like to hear from any members of the public or motorists who may have seen this car or have dashcam footage, who were travelling in the Huntly area, on Great South Rd and the Taupiri area on Wednesday afternoon, particularly between 4.30 and 5.30pm,” Harpur said.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who saw this car or may have dashcam footage in and around Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve on Tauhei Rd.”

Police have set up a portal for images and short recordings to be uploaded. This can be accessed via the following link: https://taupiri.nc3.govt.nz/.

Anyone with information or larger quantities of footage can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 240410/3018.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.