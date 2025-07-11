A jury has returned mixed verdicts for a group of Tribesmen gang members accused of killing one of their own.
President Conway Rapana, vice-president Heremaia Gage, patched members Ngahere Tapara and Te Patukino Biddle, and prospect Dean Collier have been on trial in the High Court at Hamilton for thepast few weeks defending Mark “Shark” Hohua’s murder.
Hohua died after a series of assaults at Rapana’s Hodges Rd property in Waimana, Eastern Bay of Plenty, in June 2022.
The Crown said the attack was ordered by Rapana after Hohua had made multiple purchases from an online website using the gang’s bank account.
Rapana and Biddle were found guilty of murder, while Gage and Tapara were found guilty of manslaughter.
Collier was cleared of both charges and is now a free man.
Those convicted were remanded to reappear for sentencing in October.
Claims the attack was unplanned
At trial, Nick Dutch, defence counsel for Rapana, said his client never authorised a hotbox.
“This was instead unplanned fighting. It was just chaos.”
Children wouldn’t have been there if there was a hotbox, he said.
The trial heard Hohua was Rapana’s mate of 20 years. Rapana had previously taken Hohua to his house to help shake him out of his addictions, banning drinking and drugs, and instead getting him fit and strong.
‘Guilty to manslaughter’
Biddle’s counsel, Matthew Goodwin, said his client’s phone call to a friend who asked him about the attack held several key markers of his defence.
In the call, made 10 days after the attack, Biddle admitted giving Hohua “a hiding, or at least part of it”.
“He knew he’d made some sort of contribution to his death because he talks about manslaughter.