Waikanae Boating Club’s $2.1m upgrade to enhance community hub

An artist's impression of the upgraded Waikanae Boating Club.

The Waikanae Boating Club will undergo a $2.1 million reconstruction of its clubhouse following a unanimous green light from members - 53 years after it was first built.

Club commodore Alex Laplanche said the improvements will make the clubhouse a fit-for-purpose facility that meets the needs of a growing population.

He said it will be a larger building, following the demolition of the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s attached old toilet block and the removal of a coastguard shed within the current club building. He said both of those moves will increase space.

Preparatory work will start almost immediately, beginning with the groundwork necessary for the installation of a new separate five-berth automated toilet block by the council, and the construction of a separate new shed for the coastguard rescue vessel.

Waikanae Boating Club chair of the project management committee Brian Frampton facing five years of paperwork for resource consent and another year for building consent.
Laplanche said this would “free up space to redevelop the existing club building into a modern clubhouse with attractive facilities”.

“It’s taken seven years to get to this point including five years for resource consent and one year for building consent, and there was a heartfelt sigh of relief from members at a packed special general meeting on Sunday for finally getting the project under way.”

Laplanche wanted to pay tribute to the planning and financial teams who put the deal together, and the patience of members.

“On the Waikanae beach coastline, our club provides the only boat launching ramp, tractor launching service, watchtower and radio station to keep boaties safe and the only coastguard rescue service.”

He said the club is a valued social hub for the local community with many community functions being held there.

The club aims to remain open during the reconstruction process but Laplanche said there will be interruptions to some services at times.

Reconstructions will be delayed from time to time by summer holidays but is expected to be completed in May/June next year.

