Waiheke boatie airlifted to hospital after severe allergic reaction to bee sting

A boatie had to be airlifted from Man O'War Bay, Waiheke, after a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting yesterday. Photo / Supplied

A boatie is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting.

The man, in his 50s, was in the Man O'War Bay area of Waiheke when the incident happened yesterday.

Emergency services, including the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, the local Coastguard and members of the public, joined forces to help the man after the alarm was raised about 4.45pm.

A spokesman for the ARHT said the victim was initially in a critical condition.

An intensive care paramedic had to be put onto the boat on a winch in order to help and treat the victim.

"The man was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition," a spokesman said.

"Coastguard, ambulance and members of the public were also involved with the rescue."

A Coastguard spokesman confirmed they assisted paramedics to get onto the yacht.