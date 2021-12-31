Waiharara scrub fire continues to burn - public reminded to stay clear of beach

A scrub fire at Waiharara is continuing burn and people in the Far North are reminded to stay away from the beach. Photo / Supplied

A scrub fire at Waiharara is continuing burn, and people in the Far North are reminded to stay away from the beach over the New Year holidays.

Fire crews are currently dealing with a resurgence of the backing fire that had flared up yesterday in a blaze that has ripped through more than 2000 hectares of land since the middle of December.

Residents in Waiharara, about 20km north of Kaitaia, were evacuated from the township on December 18 as the large blazed forced about 30 people to take shelter at a local school at the time.

This morning, the beach access road north of Kaimaumau was closed as Fire and Emergency's ground crews and a helicopter operate in the area.

Incident Controller John Sutton stressed that the fire ground is off-limits to all residents and visitors alike.

"This is an active fire and we cannot ensure the safety of any member of the public who chooses to go in there," Sutton said.

Although controlled, the fire is still burning within a perimeter of over 31km. Many fires continue to burn inside the firebreaks, causing other hazards that include fire-damaged trees, deep holes left by gum diggers, peat fires burning underground and in areas of wetland.

"We ask everyone in the Kaimaumau, Waiharara and Houhora areas to please think about the safety of their whānau and friends, and stay well away from the fire ground," Sutton said.

"Fires are dynamic and the situation can change very quickly."