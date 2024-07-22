Artist Jodie Appleton is holding her first solo exhibition at Taupo Museum, From the Ashes.

Artist Jodie Appleton is holding her first solo exhibition at Taupo Museum, From the Ashes.

Jodie Appleton’s first solo exhibition, From the Ashes, explores what has risen following the eruptions across the volcanic plateau.

Having taught in Tūrangi and Taupō, Appleton is now a part-time teacher and part-time artist, developing her work by drawing with fire. Literally.

“From The Ashes is a series of drawings developed by using pyrography (drawing with fire), using heat to create marks in slabs of wood,” she says.

“When we think of burning wood we also think of the devastation that can be caused with uncontrollable forest fires. Burning the wood to create the art is a symbol of something growing from the ashes of disruption.”

Appleton moved to New Zealand over a decade ago bringing with her a Bachelor of Arts with honours in fine art, before settling in the Taupō region and displaying her art in Pihanga Gallery, Tūrangi.