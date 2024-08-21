Images showed the column of ash growing considerably in size in the two hours to 8am.

Air New Zealand said volcanic ash was across the flight path for both airports.

It said it would continue to monitor the ash cloud, and said any other customers on flights should keep an eye on the Air NZ app in case there were other routes affected.

Bronwyn Crow sent in photos of black ash washing ashore on Pāpāmoa Beach. She said a wind change could make the ash worse as the day goes on.

Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the airline was continuing to monitor the movement of the ash.

“The safety of our people and our customers is our utmost priority.”