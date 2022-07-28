Visitor injured after falling down hole at Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Village

The collapsed pathway at Whakarewarewa. Photo / via Aukaha News

A person has fallen down a tomo (sinkhole) in an incident at Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Village.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Whakarewarewa, The Living Māori Village on Tryon St in Rotorua just after 3.30pm and two people had been injured.

Aukaha News is reporting one visitor reportedly fell into the hole and has been taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The scene at Whakarewarewa Village. Photo / via Aukaha News

A video at the village shows a hole of about 2m by 1m wide and 1.5m deep on a pathway into the village. Steam can be seen coming out of the hole.

Aukaha News said locals first saw steam coming out of the road about a week ago and a cone was put in place then.

The hole appears to be just past the bridge going into the village, crossing over Puarenga Stream.

A reporter at the scene said there was a police presence at the village and access to the village was blocked.

Three police cars could be seen.

St John and fire have been approached for comment.

The village general manager did not wish to comment.

More to come.