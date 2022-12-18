Footage has been released showing what the completed Christ church Cathedral will look like when the project is completed. Video / ODT / Reinstate Christ Church Cathedral / Geoff Sloan

Footage has been released showing what the completed Christ church Cathedral will look like when the project is completed. Video / ODT / Reinstate Christ Church Cathedral / Geoff Sloan

New footage has been released showing a virtual tour of what the completed Christ Church Cathedral and visitors’ centre is set to look like.

The animated fly-through shows the reinstated cathedral and ancillary buildings, which will make up the Cathedral Quarter once finished.

The $154 million restoration project to comprehensively rebuild the earthquake-damaged city icon is well under way.

Stage one of the project began in May 2020, installing large steel frames on all sides of the building to make it safe.

That stabilisation phase is due to be completed by February next year, which will allow restoration of the 150-year-old building to begin.

The work involves strengthening and reinstating the main cathedral, along with the addition of a new tower.

Contractors gained internal access to the cathedral in August this year, using remote controlled machinery to safely extract more than 270 tonnes of material and artefacts.

Restoration of the cathedral is scheduled to be completed by late 2027.

- starnews.co.nz and Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air