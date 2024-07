People were injured after gang-related incident at a Wairoa rugby match. Photo / Lynda Feringa

A number of people were injured at a violent incident at a rugby match in Wairoa over the weekend.

Police were called to Hunter-Brown St about 3pm on Saturday.

Wairoa Response Manager Senior Sergeant Scott Leighton said a number of weapons were involved, and a number of people were injured.

Leighton said no firearms were used in the incident.

“This was extremely disappointing as just seven days earlier we were celebrating two local teams winning titles without incident.”