The Viking Festival showcased authentic fights and costumes. Photo / Paul Taylor

The annual Viking Festival took place over the weekend and left no one disappointed, with theatrical displays, costumes and an experience only Norsewood could provide.

Those in attendance could try their hands at archery or axe-throwing, take a look at spinning and weaving, browse traditional items made of wool and leather and taste traditional Scandinavian food.

Many embraced Viking culture and went head-to-head in battle to entertain spectators.

Ben Berry (left) and Alex Berry, from Waipukurau, spared no expenses at the Viking Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Cookie Clark showed off her impressive horse Ace and its wonderful tricks, as horses were an important part of Viking life.

Cookie Clark and Ace make a great pair. Photo / Paul Taylor

Entertainment showcased traditional methods of fighting. Photo / Paul Taylor

The family-friendly festival saw ancestors of Vikings and Viking enthusiasts gathered at Matthew’s Park, which was transformed into an authentic Viking village.

The crowd was not deterred by the heat. Photo / Paul Taylor