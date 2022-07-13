An atmospheric river continues to lash NZ, geopolitical tensions at Pacific Islands Forum and Auckland City Mission takes over 60-room hotel in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

As the nation mops up from the "atmospheric river" that slammed us with heavy rain, video has emerged of one bus driver's dedication to ensure passengers were not held up by the extreme weather.

The video, shared to TikTok, showed the 68 bus from Mt Roskill to Onehunga reaching what appeared to be an impassable stretch of floodwater on Beachcroft Ave.

As other vehicles hold back, the bus plunges into the flood, with water soon reaching the top of the wheels.

"I was in a 4wd and decided not to enter the lake," wrote the person who shared the video.

"Would love to see what the passengers were thinking," they added.

Auckland Transport eventually diverted buses away from the flooded road, but not before this bus driver made their dramatic dash.

The driver won praise online for attempting the risky manoeuvre.

"Probably the only AT driver who sticks to schedule then," joked one.

"Give that person a pay rise," said another.

Another noted: "When they said some harbour ferries were being replaced with temporary bus services I didn't think LITERALLY!"

Others said that any passengers on the bus would have ended up with wet feet and questioned what would have happened if the bus hadn't made it.

The Herald has approached Auckland Transport for comment.