Video shows attempted theft at Birkdale liquor store

Woman's rampage at North Shore liquor store caught on video. Video / Supplied

Staff at a North Shore liquor store have shared video of an attempted theft, saying that the community needs to stand up against criminal behaviour.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night at Thirsty Liquor in Birkdale, saw a woman attempt to steal from the business while telling staff she was defending "her rights".

A staff member told the Herald that the attempted theft was part of a worrying trend.

The video, captured by CCTV, shows a woman walking towards the soft drinks fridge holding two bottles of vodka, one of Absolut and another of the top-shelf Grey Goose brand.

After retrieving a bottle of Sprite she heads toward the door and attempts to walk past a staff member.

The woman moves towards the door. Photo / Supplied

"You're not allowed to touch me," she tells him. "I know my rights".

Another staff member attempts to grab the alcohol and a struggles ensues as the woman, unleashing a stream of expletives, continues to shout about her rights.

Staff managed to recover the cheaper vodka and the soft drink, but she retained her grip on the Grey Goose until a car pulled up outside.

The workers attempt to grab the alcohol back. Photo / Supplied

A man and younger woman then race towards the Thirsty Liquor, with the man attempting to square up with staff.

A staff member told the Herald that the man was the woman's partner and the pair were both know to staff from previous incidents.

He said the younger woman was the man's daughter.

The man takes the bottle of vodka from the woman and walks back toward the car before his daughter retrieves the bottle and returns it to the store.

All three then appear to return to the car, continuing to swear at staff, before the woman returns and attacks the locked door, accusing the staff of assault.

The staff member who spoke to the Herald, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the couple were regulars and he had previously trespassed the man from the store.

He told the Herald that he understood the couple lived locally.

He said the shop was like his house due to the amount of time he spent at the business and asked others how they would feel about a similar intrusion in their own homes.

The woman's partner arrived at the scene and confronted staff. Photo / Supplied

He said he felt he had to take action to dissuade others from attempting to steal, revealing that the store was hit again last night by a young woman who took a bottle from a display stand and fled the store.

The store was also targeted in April, when masked robbers stole bottles.

He said he had previously worked in South Auckland where he saw similar offending and was disappointed to see it on the North Shore.

"North Shore is not bad, but it's becoming worse and worse, day by day," he said.

He believed that Birkdale was a good community but that residents needed to support local businesses against thieves.

He said the store operated on thin margins and thefts had a major impact on the business.

Local businesses such as his provided a service to locals, he said, and the increased criminal behaviour threatened their survival.

"I don't want to risk my life," he said.

The enraged woman returned to kick the front door. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson told the Herald that police were called to reports of two people trespassing and acting in a disorderly manner and are looking into the matter and speaking with those involved.

Birkdale residents commenting on Facebook agreed with staff, saying local businesses needed to be supported.

"Great guys at this local store, just trying to get by and make a living - sad this happens to them - Soon no one will want to own a liquor store round here and we'll all have to travel further to get what we want because of crazy arse behaviour like this!" one woman wrote.

Others commended the man's daughter for stepping in to return the vodka.

"Shame to see the young lady had more sense than the adults," a local noted.