Victim of serious Lime scooter collision calls for greater bus stop safety

Debra Christensen with head injuries after a Lime scooter crash knocked her out in June 2019. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The victim of a serious Lime scooter collision who was left "pummeled" and bleeding is calling for greater safety measures around bus stops and urges electric scooter riders to be cautious.

Debra Christensen was "dashing out the back of the bus" on a cold June morning in 2019 as she headed to work on Fanshaw St in Auckland's CBD.

The 65-year-old's workplace had recently been relocated from Takapuna. She was wearing two scarves, which she believes helped to save her life.

Her line of focus was on the kerb as she went to step off the bus. She had to jump out to reach the kerb, and she said it was at this point Mitchell McIntyre on a Lime scooter collided with her.

"I jumped off the bus and I have no recollection of hitting the ground," Christensen said.

"The Lime scooter hit me ... and it turned me into a human spear, where I ended up flying through the air and ending up face down on the pavement under the bus."

Christensen suffered concussion, bleeding, a bruised face and hip, among other injuries.

McIntyre has been found guilty of careless and inconsiderate vehicle operation and ordered to pay $4000 in reparation. He apologised to Christensen at the time of the collision but contested the charge.

There is no record of the speed McIntyre was travelling at, but Judge Field said CCTV footage shows "it was not walking pace".

During McIntyre's trial in February, defence counsel Alistair Haskett said McIntyre was "something of a guinea pig" caught up in a bigger issue about a lack of guidance and facilities for scooter users.

Haskett said safety measures have since been provided with electric scooters, as well as warnings on mobile apps for users.

Christensen said she has not conjured the confidence to step onto a bus since.

During McIntyre's sentencing on Wednesday, Judge Field said both Christensen and McIntyre have an obligation not to unduly impede the passage of the other, and to be mindful of their surroundings and adapt their behaviour.

Passengers and pedestrians need to be aware there is some culpability for them to look where they are going, warns Christensen.

"We believe we are safe when we get off the bus at a bus stop - but in fact the law has not determined that - so we need to look at safety around bus stops," she said outside Auckland District Court.

The 65-year-old said it surprised her to learn the Transport Act does not describe behaviour around bus stops.

"It's a busy place and people are concentrating on their step, so we definitely need to have some kind of law around our behaviour at bus stops so it's clear to everyone."

Judge Field said on Wednesday that the case is unusual.

"Scooters were at that time something of a novelty and there has been no or few court cases involving them."

Lime scooters are no longer on Auckland streets. The company lost its licence in 2019 after a braking issue that caused dozens of injuries.

Christensen said her head injuries has caused her to have "a pretty short wick". The nerves in her face took a year to heal.

But Uber's Jump, Beam, Neuron and Flamingo electric scooters are available to use and Christensen has a strong message for drivers.

"They are fun but ... they are very solid so when you hit someone, we are flesh and we hurt and we break.

"I really ask them to take caution and just keep away from buses and cars and be aware of the general public.

"Ride with a bit more caution please."

On the sum of $4000 in reparation payments made to her, Christensen said: "I think I've paid a very high price actually and I'll be reflecting on that."