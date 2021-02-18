Victim of fatal assault near Te Papa named

The assault occured near Te Papa on Saturday. Photo / File

A man who died in hospital yesterday following a serious assault on Saturday has been named by police.

He was Simon Strickland, 58, from Waterloo in Lower Hutt.

Strickland was found critically injured around 7.15pm on Saturday February 13, and taken to Wellington Hospital where his life support was turned off yesterday.

Police extend their sympathies to his whānau and friends.

A 28-year-old-man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure in relation to the assault.

Police are not seeking anyone else, but remain keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or was in the Te Papa car park area on Saturday February 13 between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210213/2643.