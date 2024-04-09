A person has died after a motorcycle crash in Auckland’s Eden Terrace overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have released the identity of the victim of a motorcycle crash in Auckland’s Eden Terrace.

Connor James Lamb, 27, died following a crash on State Highway 16, Eden Terrace on Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said they extend condolences to Connor’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Police at the scene of the serious crash involving a motorcyclist near Grafton Rd in Auckland Central. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The crash, which only involved the motorcycle, was called into police at 8.45pm.

A police spokesperson earlier said the motorcyclist was found with critical injuries and died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.



