A person has died after a motorcycle crash in Auckland’s Eden Terrace overnight.

The crash, which only involved the motorbike, was called into police at 8.45pm last night.

A police spokesperson said the motorcyclist was found with critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorcyclist near Grafton Rd in Auckland Central. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway,” the spokesperson said.

Photos taken at the scene show the back end of the motorcycle had completely crumpled after the impact. There was also extensive damage to the front of the bike.







