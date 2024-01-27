Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan opens up on her night of shame, marine heatwave pushes temperatures up and how kiwifruit could benefit your mental health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Supplied / NZHerald

The Ministry for Primary Industries’ Voluntary Bonding Scheme is a $55,000 windfall for recipient vets - in return for working across rural New Zealand. Elise van Dijck, a vet at Waipukurau’s Vet Services Ltd, tells us about her new posting.

What are the things you enjoy most about your role as a veterinarian?

There are many things I enjoy in my role, specifically the variety of new and interesting cases that I’m exposed to where I’m able to contribute to individual animals’ health and wellbeing. I love being able to help animals and make a positive impact on their lives as well as assisting farmers in caring for their livestock on a herd basis. Building ongoing relationships with clients whether they are pet owners or farmers is very rewarding.

Did you have to move to take up your current veterinarian posting?

Yes, I did have to move. I am originally from Auckland and moved to Palmerston North for university after finishing high school. I completed a Bachelor of Science before studying vet. After graduating I relocated from Palmerston North, where I had been studying, to my first veterinary job in Waipukurau.

Elise van Dijck, who works at Vet Services Ltd, is a recipient of the Voluntary Bonding Scheme for veterinarians.

What do you think are the main benefits of working in a rural community?

The main benefits of working in a rural community as a veterinarian is the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of people and animals that we serve. Being in a rural community means there are plenty of opportunities to collaborate with other professionals in the community which fosters teamwork and a shared purpose. There are many chances for me to work with a wide variety of animals; from farm animals and companion animals to wildlife, which allows me to expand my knowledge and skills. The peaceful and scenic surroundings also provide a relaxed and enjoyable work environment.

What were the main reasons you chose to work with production animals and/or working dogs?

The main reasons I chose to work with production animals and working dogs is the opportunity it provides me to contribute to their health and wellbeing and because of the vital role that veterinarians play in supporting food and fibre production and sustainability. There is so much variety in the work that we see through the clinic; you never know what’s going to walk through the door, or what call you’ll get to attend to on-farm. Every day is so different. I love working outdoors and enjoy the connection with nature along with the unique challenges that come with treating animals in their own environments.

What were the main reasons you applied to the VBS for veterinarians?

The main reasons I applied to VBS was that having a career in veterinary medicine for large animals is a goal I have studied and worked hard towards as I quickly realised that having a career in veterinary medicine for large animals is a chance to make a meaningful impact and positive impact on rural communities. The financial incentives help to reduce student debt, support my career, and make rural veterinary practice more accessible.